GET APP News18 APP
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Rs 3.75 Lakh Crore Invested in Railways in Last 3 Years: Suresh Prabhu

PTI

Updated: June 3, 2017, 10:04 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Rs 3.75 Lakh Crore Invested in Railways in Last 3 Years: Suresh Prabhu
File photo of Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Aurangabad: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday said Rs 3.75 lakh crore were invested in the Railways in the last three years.

Prabhu told reporters here that some new 'railways' (trains) will be started for the Marathwada region of Maharashtra and discussions in this regard are going on.

To a question, he said the Centre and state government are concerned with plight of the farmers and Maharashtra Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) is devoting more time to search a solution to the problem.

First Published: June 3, 2017, 10:04 PM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.