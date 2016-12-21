Rs 83.76 Lakh Cash Seized From Jeweller's House; 3 Detained

Rajkot: Police on Tuesday raided the residence of a jeweller in Bhuj town of Kutch district and seized Rs 83.76 lakh in new as well as old notes.

Based on a tip-off, officials of the Bhuj Local Crime Branch (LCB) raided jeweller Kishor Gadhecha's house in Orient Colony and detained him and two others after seizing Rs 83.76 lakh cash found there, an LCB release said.

Gadhecha owns a jewellery shop in Bhuj, it added.

The other two detainees were identified as Jiva Rabari and Jitendra Gandhi. During questioning, Gadhecha told the police that while Rabari was his driver, Gandhi was his friend.

"The seized cash comprised 1,780 notes of Rs 2,000, 3,282 notes of defunct Rs 1,000 notes, 3028 bills of scrapped Rs 500 and 200 notes of Rs 100," the release said.

Gadhecha told the LCB that the cash came from his jewellery business.

"The LCB has handed over the probe to Bhuj 'B' Division police, which will now find out the exact source of the cash," the release said.