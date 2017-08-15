RSMSSB Lab Assistant Results 2016 Declared on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The RSMSSB Lab Assistant Results 2016 have been declared by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur on its official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB had conducted the written examination for the post of lab assistants on 13th November, 2016. The candidates who had attended the examination can check the result by following the instructions given below:How to check RSMSSB LAB Assistant Result 2016?Step 1: Visit the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.inStep 2: Click on the link “Results”Step 3: Click on the link “Results & Cut off Marks of Lab Assistant Exam 2016”Step 4: Download the result and take a Print OutA total of 1869 vacancies are available for the lab assistant posts various departments viz Secondary Education Department, Agriculture Department, College Education Department and State Forensic Science Laboratory.The candidates were required to score minimum 40% Marks in the written examination conducted last year. The roll numbers of the successful candidates are being published on the website according to their category viz Open Un-Reserved, Open Female, SC, SC Female, ST, ST Female, OBC, OBC Female, Sahariya Baran District. The cut off marks for each category are also declared on the official notification.The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur is responsible for recruiting candidates by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews across the state according to relevant recruitment rules. The role of the Board is mainly that of making recommendations of candidates for direct recruitment in various posts with grade pay ₹3600 or less.