RSS-affiliate Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh Demands Reorganisation of NITI Aayog
Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has accused the NITI Aayog of furthering corporate lobby's agenda in the country. (Image for representation only)
New Delhi: RSS-affiliate Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has demanded reorganisation of the NITI Aayog, accusing it of furthering corporate lobby's agenda in the country.
The demand for reorganisation of the policy think tank, making it "more broad based with inclusion of farmer, labour and women representatives", was mooted in the triennial conference of BMS held in Kanpur earlier this week.
He further alleged that the planning body has given an "anti-labour face" to the government, due to its proposals on labour law reforms.
BMS will hold nationwide protests and submit petitions to the Prime Minister, urging him for reorganising NITI Aayog and rejecting its "anti worker" 'action plan' document on labour and employment, Kumar said.
BMS also opposes the government's policy of disinvestment of Public Sector Units, he said, claiming the move will weaken the economy.
"The PSUs contribute to 20 percent of the government's income. Disinvestment of these profit making enterprises is like selling your gold for going to picnic," the BMS leader said.
It is the premier policy 'Think Tank' of the government, providing both directional and policy inputs.
