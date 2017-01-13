RSS Bats for Jallikattu, Says It's Not Cruelty but Playing with the Bull

New Delhi: The RSS has thrown its weight behind Jallikattu, a day after the Supreme Court refused to lift a ban on the bull-taming sport associated with Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.

J Nandakumar, All India Sah-Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, told News18 that the Sangh stand is that Jallikattu is a traditional festival related to Tamil Nadu’s agricultural traditions.

"The Sangh organisations in the state are in favour of Jallikattu. The festival is about playing with the animal, it does not involve celebration by killing of any ox, bull or camel,” he said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had shot down a plea for delivering its judgment on Jallikattu, which has led to protests by Tamil organisations in the state.

Both the ruling AIADMK and the ruling DMK are in favour of resuming the sport and there were expectations that the Centre will promulgate an ordinance in this regard.

Another RSS leader told News18 that the RSS was of the opinion that Jallikattu was part of the tradition of animal worship. “There are other communities that celebrate by killing animals, there is blood on farms and streets but no one questions them. In Jallikattu there is not an iota of animal cruelty or death. In India, cultural celebrations get associated with religion. Festivals are interpreted as religious functions of a particular community. The festival takes place only in one part of the country, it is not like the entire country is playing with bulls,” the leader said on condition of anonymity since he is not authorized to speak to media.