GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Escapes Unhurt After Cars in Cavalcade Collide

The accident took place after the tyre of an escort vehicle in Bhagwat's motorcade burst, Sangh Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya said.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2017, 10:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Escapes Unhurt After Cars in Cavalcade Collide
File photo of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)
New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday escaped unhurt after his car collided with another vehicle in his cavalcade on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura.

The accident took place after the tyre of an escort vehicle in Bhagwat's motorcade burst, Sangh Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya said.

"Sarsanghchalak Mohanji is safe and has resumed his journey to Vrindavan. It was a minor accident," Vaidya told PTI.

All people travelling in the cavalcade are safe, he said and added that Bhagwat will attend events in Vrindavan as scheduled.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Major GST decision today, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Major GST decision today, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES