Endorsing the central government’s three-year stand on the Kashmir issue as “a treatment” that helped create a conducive environment for talks, RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday supported the appointment of Dineshwar Sharma as an “interlocutor”.“We can see a distinct reduction in the number of incidents of stone-pelting and terror. Our security forces neutralized several terrorists and people are agitating against their own administration in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir,” the RSS leader told News18.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday announced that former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Dineshwar Sharma will “initiate and carry forward” a dialogue between the Centre and the concerned organizations in Jammu and Kashmir.“Treatment to Kashmir and dialogue are all part of a strategy and by that I am referring to the treatment that cured Kashmir. It is a combined strategy of the government," Indresh added.RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his annual Vijayadashmi speech last month, had also addressed the Kashmir situation.While lauding the security forces and the government for having dealt with insurgency, Bhagwat also suggested a follow up action including Constitutional changes that provide special status to Kashmir.RSS chief’s Vijayadashmi speech had kicked up a row and was seen in many ways, as a policy direction for the BJP-led government.So far, in repeated crackdowns, more than 60 militants have been gunned down by the security forces in south Kashmir in the past hundred days. This is the highest number of militant deaths in the past decade.Indresh Kumar, in his interview to News18, insisted that the government’s initiative to start dialogue “should not be seen as a decision made under compulsion”.