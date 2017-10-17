RSS Leader Ravinder Gosain Shot Dead in Punjab's Ludhiana

Unidentified assailants shot dead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ravinder Gosain on Tuesday in Punjab's Ludhiana, police said.Eyewitnesses told the police that Gosain was shot from close range by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Kailash Nagar area.He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gosain was returning from an RSS shakha (daily training in the early morning) and was near his house when he was attacked.He was the Sangh Pracharak (regional missionary) at the RSS shakha in Ludhiana.Tuesday's killing is the fifth of a right-wing leader in Punjab in the last three years.The Punjab Police have failed to nab those behind most of the murderous attacks.Senior Punjab RSS leader Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (retd) was shot by unidentified motor-cycle borne youths in a busy area of Jalandhar city on August 6, 2016. His assailants continue to be at large.Gagneja, Senior Vice President of the Punjab unit of RSS, was critically injured in the attack. He succumbed to his injuries a month later.