RSS Leaders Pay Tributes to Slain Journalist Gauri Lankesh

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday offered tributes to Journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead last month, at its annual 'Diwali Baithak'.Lankesh figured among those who were offered tributes by the RSS for their work for the society.A gathering of RSS leaders drawn from across the country, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, paid homage to Lankesh, former ISRO Chairperson U R Rao and other eminent personalities from various walks of life."There is a long list of people from various walks of life who were paid tributes at the RSS meeting. It also includes the name of Gauri Lankesh," RSS Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya told PTI.He did not elaborate.The RSS in its national executive meeting at Bhopal early this week called for a “healthy discussion and debate on issues concerning the society” in an apparent message to camp followers and adversaries to reduce the decibel level of exchanges.“It is perfectly fine to hold on to one’s ideological position and views. But this should not degenerate to trading abuses (gali galoj nahin hona chahiye),” RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale told reporters.Lankesh, a vocal critic of right wing outfits, was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5. Her murder led to outrage and protests across the country.