RSS' Muslim Affiliate to Campaign Against Cattle Slaughter in Bengal

Kolkata: The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh's (RSS) affiliate Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) is, for the first time in Bengal, launching awareness campaigns to make the community aware of cattle slaughter.

There are nearly 300 MRM workers active in Bengal and all of them have decided to become part of this campaign to save cows during iftars in June at Muslim dominated districts including Murshidabad, Malda, North and South Dinajpur. The idea to start a campaign was talked about at a RSS meeting in Haridwar, after which RSS pracharak Indresh Kumar, who also mentors MRM, started planning the drive.

Speaking to News18, MRM convener in Bengal, Enamul Haque said, “This time during iftar, we have decided to serve only cow milk and its products in these districts. Our brothers who are observing roza (fast) will be ending it with a glass of cow's milk and any edibles based on milk.”

“No meat, including beef, will be served during iftar. Not just districts, we have decided to organize such iftar parties in Kolkata as well from June 17 or 18,” he added.

MRM was formed in 2002 with the initiative of RSS chief K S Sudarshan to reach out to Muslims in India. The MRM has extended its support to many causes of RSS, including the banning of slaughter houses.