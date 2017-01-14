RSS Not Against Anyone; Only Working to Unite Hindus, Says Mohan Bhagwat

Kolkata: Attending the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) programme at Central Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday, Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said that RSS is only working to unite and strengthen the Hindu community.

Bhagwat made it clear that RSS is not working against the interest of any particular community. He said, "We (RSS) are not working against anyone but only working to unite the Hindu community and for its empowerment".

"Can anyone stop us? No one can stop us. We have to work. We have and we will keep on doing it. Increase activism, it doesn't increase from preaching," he said in his message on Makar Sankranti.

The Sangh chief also accepted obstacles as challenges and expressed his satisfaction at the manner at which the organisation is working. "RSS now enjoys working amid obstacles," he added.

After police refused permission, the Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed the RSS to hold the programme at Central Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday with some conditions.

Earlier, Bhagwat had asked Hindus what was stopping them from increasing their population and if there is any law that says they shouldn't increase in numbers, prompting the Congress and the BSP to attack him.

ALSO READ:

Non-political committee should decide on reservation, says Mohan Bhagwat

Religion is Nation's Base, Should Not be Ignored: Mohan Bhagwat

Which Law Says Population of Hindus Should Not Rise: Mohan Bhagwat