RSS to Organise Seminar for 'Ignored Hemu, the Last Hindu King'

: Accusing the Left-liberal academics of ignoring 'Hemu, the last Hindu King', in the annals of Indian history, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) now seeks a course correction to resurrect the "Antim Hindu Maharaja" who ruled from the Delhi throne.RSS affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Itihasa Sankalan Yojna (ABISY), which is currently working to spread awareness about Hemu's valour and bravery against Akbar, is organising a grand seminar on the subject in Delhi this week. The function is likely to be attended by top RSS leaders and Union Culture Minister Dr. Mahesh Sharma. The event is being organised at Raj Ghat.Hemu was a brilliant military commander of the last king of the Suri dynasty at a time both Mughals and Afghans were making attempts to find a toe-hold in North India.Hemu raised himself to the royal status after defeating Akbar's Mughal forces on October 7, 1556, in the Battle of Delhi, and then assumed the celebrated title of Vikramaditya that had been adopted by many Hindu kings in the past. But a month later, a stray arrow wounded Hemu, and he was captured and beheaded in the Second Battle of Panipat."At the time of the second battle of Panipat, he was wounded and Akbar's regent Bairam Khan beheaded him. Historians called Akbar great while Hemu, a Hindu King who was beheaded, diminished in importance," ABISY General Secretary Balmukund told News18.The 'idea of India vs that of Bharat' has been a discourse which RSS has attempted to delineate in its ideological battle with the left-liberal forces, especially since NDA came to power in 2014. And resurrecting Hindu icons in the annals of history is seen as part of the larger effort on this front."So many heroes vanished from the pages of history. Today, there are hundreds of things named after Nehru and his family. When will VD Savarkar, Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel's time come?" Balmukund added.