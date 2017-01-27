RSS Tried to Kill Me to Frame CPI(M), Says Sangh Worker

Thirunavanthapuram: An RSS worker has alleged that the saffron outfit tried to kill him and pin the blame on CPI(M) Kannur district secretary, P Jayaran. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has demanded an investigation by the special police team into the allegations.

The RSS worker, Vishnu, said he has given a complaint to the DGP. He alleged that he was tortured by the RSS, which, he said, wanted him to write a suicide note blaming Jayarajan for his death. Vushnu, who has been with the RSS for 18 years, alleged that he was held captive for almost a month by the organisation.

He alleged that the BJP flags were destroyed by RSS and BJP workers in some areas and the CPM was blamed to fuel tensions. He also confessed to having been a part of a group which attacked a Pentecostal Church in Attingal and stopped vehicles with bulls during Ramzan. He said three of friends who were with the RSS are missing.

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan visited Vishnu at the hospital on Friday and said the allegations should be probed by the police.

“I have been with the RSS for 18 years. During elections, I saw how things changed at the RSS. There were attacks that we were part of. I questioned them,” Vishnu said.

“Some time back there was an attack on an Attingal Pentecost Church. I was part of that. Sangham (Sangh) asked me, I did it. During Ramzan, when a vehicle came with bulls, we stopped the vehicle. I asked them why we were doing this. There were no answers.”

Kannan, the accused in Kannur's Dhanraj murder case, came here as a pracharak. Problems intensified in Attingal after he came here. We create some issue and make people of a quiet area active. In many places, we damaged BJP flags and blamed the CPM,” he said.

“When this continued, we asked them why they were doing this? Kannan did not listen to us. I informed police on Kannan’s whereabouts. That's why they are angry with me.”

He said he was taken in a vehicle on December 15 evening. “There was a sword in the car. Many RSS leaders were there when I was taken to Thiruvananthapuram. They asked me about whether I told the police about Kannan. I said yes.”

He said he was beaten for four to five hours and not allowed to sleep for 86 hours. “When I closed my eyes, they threw water at me to wake me up. It was torture. An organisation that I worked 18 years for was trying to kill me,” he said.

“They said I didn’t have the right to live and asked me to write a suicide note blaming CPM district secretary of Kannur P Jayarajan… I know the mental state of our people. I utilised that to escape from their clutches...”

Vishnu said he escaped last Sunday from the RSS office when his “captors” went to meet Amritanadamyi.