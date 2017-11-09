Blast at RSS Worker's House in Kerala, Police Suspect He Was Making Bombs

An RSS worker allegedly blew up part of his own house in a minor explosion, apparently while making a country-made bomb in Kannur’s Koothuparamba area, police said on Thursday.According to the police, it is not yet clear whether anyone has sustained injuries in the blast or not. The blast had happened in a room of the old compound at the worker’s house, police said.When police went to the spot, they found half a kilogram of gunpowder in the room. Authorities said that the RSS member, Valayangadan Raghu, and his son are untraceable. It is suspected that the bomb went off when they were making it but it is not yet confirmed.This would not be the first time that an RSS worker has been hurt while manufacturing a bomb. Last year, a BJP worker was killed in a bomb explosion, apparently while making bombs in his house in Kottayampoyil near Koothuparamba.