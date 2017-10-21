GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

RSS Worker Gunned Down, Brother Injured in UP's Ghazipur

The three assailants brandishing firearms attacked RSS worker Rajesh Mishra (40), who is also a journalist, when he and his brother were sitting in their building material shop in Brahmanpura Chatti this morning, circle officer Hridayanad Singh said.

PTI

Updated:October 21, 2017, 2:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RSS Worker Gunned Down, Brother Injured in UP's Ghazipur
Representative image
Ghazipur: An RSS worker was on Saturday shot dead by bike-borne assailants and his brother suffered a bullet injury while trying to save him, police said.

The three assailants brandishing firearms attacked RSS worker Rajesh Mishra (40), who is also a journalist, when he and his brother were sitting in their building material shop in Brahmanpura Chatti this morning, circle officer Hridayanad Singh said.

Mishra was shot in his head.

When his brother Amitesh Mishra (35) intervened, he was shot in the abdomen, Singh said.

The brothers were taken to the district hospital, where Rajesh was declared brought dead, while Amitesh was referred to Varanasi for treatment.

ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar said in Lucknow that two of the attackers have been identified.

"Of the three assailants, two have been identified, and soon all of of them will be arrested," he added.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Despite SC Ban of Firecrackers, Delhi Records Very Poor Air Quality, But Lower Than 2016

Despite SC Ban of Firecrackers, Delhi Records Very Poor Air Quality, But Lower Than 2016

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES