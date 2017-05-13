RSS Worker Killing: Governor Asks CM Vijayan to Take Action

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Justice (retd) P Sathasivam on Saturday asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take immediate action to end violence and murders in the politically volatile Kannur district.

The governor issued the direction after a three-member BJP delegation met him at Raj Bhavan here earlier in the day and submitted a petition, seeking action on the killing of RSS functionary Biju in Kannur yesterday.

A Raj Bhavan statement said the governor forwarded the petition to the chief minister, asking him to take "immediate necessary action to put a curb on such disturbing incidents."

"It is necessary to send a positive signal to peace- loving citizens of the state," the statement said.

The BJP delegation, led by former union minister and MLA O Rajagopal, also sought implementation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in violence-hit areas of Kannur by declaring them as disturbed areas, the release said.

The petition claimed that since the present LDF government came to power, the Sangh Parivar lost 14 of its core workers in nearly 500 attacks by workers of ruling CPI (M).

The BJP petition also alleged that the state government was supporting the perpetrators of violence in Kannur district, the Raj Bhavan release added.

RSS worker Choorakad Biju (26) was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) activists at Payyanur town in Kannur district, which has witnessed a series of clashes between ruling CPI(M) and RSS for the past one year.