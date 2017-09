RTU B.Tech I Semester and B.Arch VI Semester Back Exams Results 2017 Published at esuvidha.info

RTU B.Tech I Semester and B.Arch VI Semester Back Exams 2017 results have been published by the Rajasthan Technical University (RTU) on its official website - esuvidha.info . Rajasthan Technical University had conducted the Bachelor of Technology I Semester (Held with II Semester) and Bachelor of Architecture VI Semester Back Exams in the month of January 2017.Candidates who had appeared for these respective exams can follow the instructions below to check their results.Step 1: Visit the official website - esuvidha.info Step 2: Select the Class viz: B.Tech I Semester (Held with II Semester) Back Exam or B.Arch VI Semester Back ExamStep 3: Enter your Roll Number, Name, Mother’s Name and security codeStep 4: Click on Show ResultStep 5: Download your result and take a print out for further referenceCandidates who are not satisfied with the exam results can apply for revaluation/recounting. Those candidates who have failed to clear the exams will need to re-appear for the same. The dates for the re-appear exams will be released shortly by the Rajasthan Technical University.Established in the year 2006, Rajasthan Technical University, Kota, Rajasthan has 129 Engineering, 4 B.Arch, 41 MCA, 95 MBA, 44 M.Tech and 3 Hotel Management and Catering Institutes across the state of Rajasthan where thousands of students study various Under Graduate, Post Graduate, and Diploma courses. RTU conducts the yearly exams for these streams at various test city centers in Rajasthan.