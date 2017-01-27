»
1-min read

Rupee Falls 16 Paise Against Dollar

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 27, 2017, 10:10 AM IST | Updated: 58 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Rupee Falls 16 Paise Against Dollar
Representative image (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Rupee weakened by 16 paise to 68.23 against the dollar in early trade today, halting its two-day rising streak following month-end demand from importers and banks for the American currency which strengthened overseas.

Forex dealers said, increased demand for the dollar kept pressure on the rupee but a higher a opening in the domestic
equity market capped the fall.

The rupee had gained 8 paise to close at 68.07 on Wednesday on selling of dollars by banks and exporters amid
lower greenback overseas.

The forex market remained closed yesterday for the Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 147.57 points, or 0.53 per cent, at 27,855.71 in early trade.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.