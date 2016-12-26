Russian Automated Control Systems For Kudankulam Plants to Arrive From 2018

Chennai: The automated control systems for two nuclear power plants in Tamil Nadu's Kudankulam will start arriving to India from Russia 2018 onwards, the Russian State Nuclear Corporation (Rosatom) said.

Automated control systems are key components needed to ensure the safe operation of the nuclear power plant. They include a range of special tools for safety and regular operation mode maintenance.

These systems for the 1,000 MW units - 3 and 4 would be manufactured by a Rosatom affiliate -- Automated Control Systems.

According to a statement by the Russian company an agreement to supply automated control systems was signed between Rosatom-Automated Control Systems and Atomstroyexport -- the latter responsible for nuclear power plant construction.

The agreement said that the equipment supply for Kudankulam units 3 and 4 would begin in 2018 and 2019, respectively. After that the installation and setup would begin.

"All the software and hardware tools are to be manufactured at Russian factories. That's the distinguishing aspect of the contract. The project is a vivid example of localisation of innovative production," Andrey Butko, CEO of Russian-Automated Control Systems said.

India's nuclear power plant operator, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) is setting up 1,000 MW units at Kudankulam in Tirunelvelli district, around 650 km from here.

The company has completed two units and construction activities for the third and fourth units have started.

The general agreement for the construction of Units 3 and 4 was signed with Rosatom, in 2014.

At present, the implementation of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KNPP) involves the construction of six power units equipped with VVER-1000 reactors.

The road map for cooperation between Russia and India in the sphere of nuclear power provides for the construction of a total of 12 power units in different locations in India, including the site of the KNPP.