Russian Man Jumps to Death at Thiruvananthapuram Airport
Thiruvananthapuram: A 30-year-old Russian national allegedly jumped to death from a multi-storeyed building at the international airport in Kerala, police said.
The deceased was identified as Dany, a tourist who was on his way to Mumbai, they added.
He took the extreme step last night after completing the immigration clearance and other procedures, police said, adding that they were yet to get other details about him.
Though the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, he could not be saved.
The body has been kept at Government Medical College Hospital here and the Russian Consulate has been informed, police said.
