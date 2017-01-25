Russian President Putin Greets PM Modi on Republic Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during exchange of agreements event after India-Russia Annual Summit in Benaulim, Goa on October 15, 2016. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday greeted President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pitching for stronger bilateral ties and cooperation in the international arena.
"Over the decades of independent development, India has achieved impressive success in economic, social, scientific, technical and other spheres. Your country plays an important and constructive role in solving pressing issues of the regional and international agenda," Putin said.
"I would like to reiterate our readiness to further strengthening of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various areas. In this respect, great importance is being attached to the implementation of the map of events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries," he added.
"With all my heart, I wish you good health and success, and to the friendly people of India well-being and prosperity," he said.
