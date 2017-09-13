Ryan International Murder: Student Alleges Teacher Made Classmate Clean Blood

Classmates of Gurugram Ryan International School murder victim are traumatised by the incident and do not wish to go back to school. Talking to News18, one of the students alleges that a teacher made one a Class 2 child clean the victim’s blood."We used to play together. I saw his bag and bottle soaked in blood. A teacher made my classmate clean the blood. I don't want to go to school. I am scared someone will attack me," said the 7-year-old victim's school friend.Meanwhile, the regional head of the Ryan group of schools, Francis Thomas, and the HR head have moved the Supreme Court asking for their case to be transferred outside Haryana.The SC has agreed to hear the duo's plea on Monday alleging that the Bar association has barred lawyers from representing them.News18 has managed to accessed interrogation details of what transpired in the 8-9 hours-long questioning of staffers of Ryan at the headquarters in Mumbai.Police sources have indicated that they asked the management about the organisational structure and the responsibilities shared by individuals.The police also asked for documents from the staffers to corroborate their claims. Sources said that this was being done to understand the 'decision makers' in the school management.The doctor, who was examining the victim, said that there were 2 kinds of wounds on the body and both were from a sharp weapon. "The child was not in a condition to scream for help as he was bleeding so profusely. It would not have been possibly for the boy to be alive for more than a minute or more."The doctor has ruled out sexual assault in the case as there were no indicators.​