Ryan International School Murder Case: Police Summon Entire Teaching Staff to Recreate Events

Gurugram police are now questioning all the teaching staff of the Ryan International School where a seven-year-old student was found murdered inside the washroom.The questioning is taking place inside the school premises.None of the teaching staff who was brought in for questioning was willing to give any comment to CNN-News18.A police source told CNN-News18 that the investigating officers are trying to recreate the chain of events around the murder of Pradyuman Thakur with the entire teaching staff to figure out whether the tampering of key evidence in the case was accidental or deliberate to cover up the crime.The boy was found dead inside a toilet of Ryan International School with his throat slit on September 8 morning. Police have arrested 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who is alleged to have killed him with a knife after the boy resisted being sodomised.The police are now investigating whether he had an accomplice who helped him. A police team is also in Mumbai where they are questioning high ranking executives of Ryan International Group.Earlier in the day, forensic teams went through the crime scene, collecting all possible evidence. Blood and sweat samples of Pradyuman and Kumar has been sent to the FSL laboratory in Karnal for further analysis. The accused was also examined to ensure whether he was capable of sodomising the boy.On Tuesday, the group's CEO, Ryan Pinto, and his parents – Augustine Pinto, the founding chairman and Grace Pinto, its managing director — approached the Bombay High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail, apprehending arrest in the case. The Pintos sought protection from arrest till they approach the concerned court in Haryana. The bail plea was challenged by the father of the victim.In the application, he has said that he is the complainant in the case and the petition of the trustees is "opposed in strongest possible terms and words as the instant case being a rarest of the rare case where a brutal, diabolical, cold blooded, barbarous, demonic, unpardonable, unprovoked, hellish, cruel homicide has taken place on the campus of Ryan International School".​