A day after the Ryan school murder probe turned on its head with the CBI arresting a Class XI student of the school for killing 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, Commissioner Sandeep Khirwar on Thursday defended the Gurugram Police’s investigation and said they had never declared “anyone” a culprit in the case.Khirwar said that conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested at an early stage and the police never completed the investigation and filed a chargesheet against him.He said, “Gurgaon Police never got to the conclusion to say that Ashok had sexually assaulted the boy. It was our earnest intention to solve the case as soon as possible and we conducted the investigation based on the physical evidence we had at hand.”When asked why did the police identify and parade the bus conductor in front of the media and public, when now it turns out that he may not have had any role to play in the murder, Khirwar said that the police never paraded him.He said, “We never took him to the media, it was while he was being produced in the court that the media got access to him and identified him.”Earlier, Gurgaon Police had even claimed that they managed to secure a confession from the conductor, which later turned out that the cops had extracted from him by force.Late on Tuesday night, CBI sleuths arrested the Class XI student from his residence in Sohna and claimed that the accused minor had slit Pradyuman’s throat and killed him to create a chaos at the school and ultimately postpone an examination and Parent-Teacher Meeting that were scheduled for September 8, the day of the murder.With the latest development, CBI has almost rid the accused bus conductor of murder charges, while booking the 16-year-old under Section 302 of IPC (murder).