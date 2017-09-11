Ryan International School's CEO, Founders Move HC For Anticipatory Bail

Ryan International School's CEO Ryan Pinto and his parents, who are its founders, on Monday approached the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in the institution's premises in Gurgaon.The bail pleas were filed following the arrest of two top officials of the Ryan International School."The school's founding chairman and managing director, Augustine Pinto, and his wife Grace Pinto, who is the chairperson of the school, have along with their son Ryan Pinto sought anticipatory bail in the Bombay High Court," their counsel Niteen Pradhan told PTI.Pradhan mentioned the applications this morning before Justice Ajey Gadkari, who posted them for hearing on Tuesday.Two top officials of the Ryan International School were arrested while the acting principal detained for questioning in connection with the gruesome murder of the boy in the school premises, the police said on Monday.Fourteen police teams constituted to probe the case, which has sparked huge public outrage, are questioning the school staff while a SIT team is headed to Mumbai to interrogate school CEO Ryan Pinto and director Albert Pinto.Meanwhile, the SHO of Sadar Police Station on Sohna Road has been suspended in connection with the baton-charge on protesting parents and journalists outside Ryan International School. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Sunday termed as "unfortunate" the baton charging outside the school in which some mediapersons covering the protest were also injured and ordered action against erring policemen.Over 50 protestors and nine journalists from regional as well as national media were injured as the Gurgaon Police used batons to quell the protest. The act also resulted in damage to equipment of some mediapersons."For applying baton charge on angry mob and journalists outside the school on Sunday morning, Gurgaon Police Commissioner, Sandeep Khairwar suspended SHO-Sadar Sohna, Arun for negligence," ACP and Chief PRO of Gurgaon Police Manish Sehgal told PTI."I have always supported the freedom of speech of media. It (the baton charging) is unfortunate and it shouldn't have happened. I am ordering action against policemen responsible for it and they will be punished," he said here.Khattar said the government will bear the medical expenses of journalists who were injured in the police action. He also assured best medical treatment to them. "Medical treatment will be given to the injured journalists and all the losses will be compensated," he said.