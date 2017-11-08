Ryan Murder Case: Class XI Boy Apprehended For Killing 7-year-old Pradyuman

The Ryan murder case has a new twist after a Class XI student of the school was apprehended, from his house in Sohna, by the CBI.Sources said the student was charged under Section 302 of the IPC. He was taken in for interrogation by the CBI on Tuesday night.The boy’s father said that he was informed by CBI late last night about the apprehend. “The CBI questioned him the whole day and did not let me meet him. Around 11 pm, they told me that he has murdered Pradyuman,” he said.According to Sec 19(a) of the Juvenile Justice Act, information by the Police officer-in-charge on apprehend needs to be provided to the parent /guardian and probation officer. Since the apprehended student is a minor, the report cannot divulge the name of the accused or his parent.Pradyuman’s father Varun Thakur blamed the Gurgaon-based school’s authorities for its carelessness. “I can only say that what happened was because of school’s carelessness. We never thought any student can be involved in this case,” he told CNN-News18.Till now a school bus conductor at Gurgaon's Ryan International School was believed to be the prime suspect in the murder of the seven-year-old. Days after the killing, Gurgaon Police had arrested the conductor.The Gurgaon Police even claimed they had managed to secure a confession from the conductor — Ashok Kumar.The conductor’s family had all this while claimed that he was being framed.It was after sustained pressure from the parents that the Manoharlal Khattar government in Haryana transferred the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).The Class 11 student has been charged with Section 302 of IPC which deals with punishment for murder which is a heinous offence.Now as per the JJ Act, if a juvenile between the ages of 16 to 18 commits a “heinous” crime, they may be tried as an adult based on the JJ Board’s assessment.An offence is categorised as a heinous crime if the term of punishment is seven years and above. The JJ Board’s decision on whether to try the juvenile as an adult is preceded by a preliminary inquiry to assess the following things:Mental and physical capacity to commit such an offence, Ability to understand the consequences of the offence and Circumstances in which the person allegedly committed the offence.The JJ Act instructs that in order to complete the assessment, the Board can take the assistance of relevant experts, such as experienced psychologists. It is also clarified that the preliminary assessment is not a trial.