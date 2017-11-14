The Class XI boy, who had confessed to murdering 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur in Gurugram Ryan International School’s washroom, has now retracted his statement.Sources in the CBI told News18 that the retraction was to the Juvenile Justice Board, to whom the boy claimed to have made his statement under duress.Meanwhile, the CBI have summoned Gurugram SIT members to question them about alleged evidence tampering and cover-ups.On Saturday, a Gurugram juvenile court on Saturday sent the teenager to an observation home until November 22.Earlier in the day, the Class 11 student was taken by the CBI to the school to recreate the crime scene.Ryan's Class II student, Pradyuman, was found near the toilet of Ryan International School with his throat slit on September 8 morning within an hour of his father leaving him at the school.The Gurgaon Police had arrested a bus conductor of the school pinning the blame of murder on him.The CBI recently announced that it had apprehended the senior student in connection with the murder of Pradhuman rejecting the Gurgaon Police theory that the killing was the handiwork of school bus conductor Ashok Kumar.According to the agency, the Class 11 student, believed to be weak in studies, allegedly slit Pradhuman's throat to get the school to declare a holiday in order to defer a scheduled parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and an examination.