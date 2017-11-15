Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh allegedly tried to persuade 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur’s parents against seeking a CBI probe into the matter.The claims were made by Thakur’s lawyer, Sushil Tekriwal, who told News18 that Singh told Pradyuman’s father, Varun Thakur, that it would take CBI years to reach a conclusion and asked them what new findings they wanted in the case.Ryan's Class II student, Pradyuman, was found near the toilet of Ryan International School with his throat slit on September 8 morning within an hour of his father leaving him at the school.The minister said that bus conductor Ashok’s name would keep cropping up again and again, alleged Tekriwal. The Gurgaon Police had initially arrested the bus conductor of the school pinning the blame of murder on him.“Varun told me that the minister and the father of the accused Class XI student are very close to each other and have a long-standing relationship with each other,” said the lawyer.When reached out to by News18, Singh said he has never met the accused boy's father and that they have no relationship of any sort. "I don't even know where the accused belongs to. I helped them get the CBI inquiry and fast-tracked the process, what else can I do? I do not know why they are alleging such things."BJP spokesperson, Krishna Dhull, came out in support of his party man and said, “This is the first time such an allegation is coming forward. Narbir Singh was probably one of the first cabinet ministers who visited Thakurs’ house. He had gone there to express condolences and the statement that he tried to give as guidance has come out for the first time.”The Class XI boy, who had confessed to murdering 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur in Gurugram Ryan International School’s washroom, had retracted his statement on Tuesday.The CBI recently announced that it had apprehended the senior student in connection with the murder of Pradyuman rejecting the Gurgaon Police theory that the killing was the handiwork of school bus conductor Ashok Kumar.According to the agency, the Class 11 student, believed to be weak in studies, allegedly slit Pradyuman's throat to get the school to declare a holiday in order to defer a scheduled parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and an examination.