Ryan International Murder Case LIVE: Class XI Student Held, CBI Suspects he Killed Pradyuman Thakur to Postpone Exam

Nov 8, 2017 1:11 pm (IST)

Maneka Gandhi, Women and Child Welfare Minister talk about how the Gurgaon police and media need to be pulled up. On this pressure to have an immediate culprit. It's sad that innocent people are implicated if this child does turn out to be the real culprit, it's sad. When I took over as a minister, I brought in the Juvenile Justice act. This child would be of 16-year-old and will be tried under Juvenile Justice Court if found guilty… It's sad... As a minister, I won't step into the investigation, but what I can do is take up the safety issue with HRD. We will know from HRD on the list of safety guidelines we asked to be implemented.

Should Gurgaon police be held accountable for botched up investigation- I hope so, says the minister.