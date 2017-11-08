Ryan International Murder Case LIVE: Class XI Student Held, CBI Suspects he Killed Pradyuman Thakur to Postpone Exam

In a new twist to the Ryan International murder case, a Class XI student of the Gurgaon school was apprehended, from his house in Sohna, by the CBI. Sources said the student was charged under Section 302 of the IPC. He was taken in for interrogation by the investigative agency on Tuesday night.
After thorough investigation based on scientific evidences incl. inspection of scene of crime, forensic analysis, analysis of CCTV & call records, CBI apprehended the student: CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal on #Pradyuman murder case pic.twitter.com/W1IuOl5dYT
Maneka Gandhi, Women and Child Welfare Minister talk about how the Gurgaon police and media need to be pulled up. On this pressure to have an immediate culprit. It's sad that innocent people are implicated if this child does turn out to be the real culprit, it's sad. When I took over as a minister, I brought in the Juvenile Justice act. This child would be of 16-year-old and will be tried under Juvenile Justice Court if found guilty… It's sad... As a minister, I won't step into the investigation, but what I can do is take up the safety issue with HRD. We will know from HRD on the list of safety guidelines we asked to be implemented.
Should Gurgaon police be held accountable for botched up investigation- I hope so, says the minister.
Nov 8, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)
Sources have told News18 that the Class XI boy, apprehended for the murder of Gurugram Ryan International School student Pradyuman Thakur, was mentally disturbed and had anger management issues. The accused is said to have brought a knife to school earlier as well and was allegedly undergoing psychiatric treatment.
Nov 8, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)
RECAP | Pradyuman Thakur, a Class 2 student was found dead in a pool of blood in the washroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram. he boy’s throat had been slit and a knife was found next to the body.
Nov 8, 2017 12:34 pm (IST)
Sources have told News18 that the Class XI student has now been taken to the Gurgaon Juvenile Justice Board. After he is presented there, CBI will seek further custody of the boy.
Nov 8, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)
Ashok (conductor's) wife: "Ashok was beaten up and was given injection… CBI is conducting a fair investigation now. We are hopeful. We have been saying this from the beginning that Ashok is innocent. Police had beaten him up."
Ashok (conductor's) mother: My son was beaten... He was asked to admit to the crime. He was a sole bread earner, now who will compensate for the pain and suffering we went through
Nov 8, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)
The murder of Pradyuman Thakur was an early morning decision, CBI sources
Nov 8, 2017 11:57 am (IST)
Bus Conductor’s family: We knew Ashok was innocent… He was framed due to pressure from school and was forced to confess… He was arrested due to school's pressure.
Harpal Singh, the gardener said: A class 11th student came up to him and said something has happened to a boy inside the washroom… After which the gardener, who was earlier detained by the police, informed the administrator (Anju).
Pradyuman Thakur, a class 2 student was found dead in a pool of blood in the washroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur whose body was found around 8 am by another student who went to the use the washroom. The boy’s throat had been slit and a knife was found next to the body.
Nov 8, 2017 11:40 am (IST)
br />
According to CBI sources the motive behind killing Pradyuman Thakur was:
Initial probe revealed that the class 11 student wanted to postpone the examination and parents-teachers meeting...The weapon of crime was the same one recovered by Gurgaon police...A further forensic examination is on... At this stage as per CBI investigation, they have not found any role of the conductor...As per the CCTV analysis, it is revealed that this boy was the prime suspect
Nov 8, 2017 11:34 am (IST)
The big revaluation in the Ryan International School murder case of Pradyuman Thakur... The class 11 student committed the murder to cancel the examination and postpone parents and teachers meeting
Nov 8, 2017 11:32 am (IST)
The class XI student who is apprehended for the murder of Ryan School International student Pradyuman Thakur will be produced in before Gurgaon Juvenile Justice Board at 2 pm
Nov 8, 2017 11:24 am (IST)
The entire batch of Class 11 was questioned. CBI couldn’t zero in on juvenile due to hazy footage: Inside Details
The accused has been kept inside Kingsway camp JJ home...He will be presented before Gurgaon JJB today
Nov 8, 2017 11:05 am (IST)
Sushil Tekriwal, Lawyer to Pradyuman Thakur's father to CNN-News18:
We want the culprit to be hanged… We will ask for a death sentence… There are indications that Ryan management could also be involved in falsely framing evidence… We are thankful to CBI… We believe that some senior teachers could also be involved… The motive behind the murder of Ryan International School student Pradyuman Thakur is not clear…We are getting to know that others besides the class11 student could also be involved in the destruction of the evidence. We trust the CBI probe…From day one we never believed the version of local cops…We knew that evidence was being falsely framed
Nov 8, 2017 10:56 am (IST)
Pradyuman's father along with wife and daughter are at the CBI headquarters. The team will show the cctv footage once again. Pradyuman’s father is scheduled to address a press conference at 5 pm...
Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem, also said there were two cuts on the boy's body and a nerve was slashed due to which he could not cry for help when he was attacked.
Nov 8, 2017 10:44 am (IST)
The bus conductor's family seek a fair trial in the Gurgaon's Ryan International School murder case.The family further said that they feel relifed but not happy. The school bus conductor was believed to be the prime suspect in the Gurgaon's Ryan International School murder of the seven-year-old Pradyuman.
"Though this comes as a relief we are still not happy. We will be happy the day the truth comes out and all those who are guilty are be punished. Ashok did not do it. We will be happy the day he is acquitted of all charged. We demand a fair trial," the family said.
Nov 8, 2017 10:41 am (IST)
According to the CBI Sources
* CBI last evening decided to arrest this boy.
* Clearance was taken from the top.
* CCTV footage major source of information
* CBI decision to pick this boy came after his movement in the washroom with Pradyuman
* Parents will be asked to join Investigations.
Nov 8, 2017 10:34 am (IST)
An offence is categorised as a heinous crime if the term of punishment is seven years and above. The JJ Board’s decision on whether to try the juvenile as an adult is preceded by a preliminary inquiry to assess the following things:
* Mental and physical capacity to commit such an offence,
* Ability to understand the consequences of the offence
* Circumstances in which the person allegedly committed the offence.
The JJ Act instructs that in order to complete the assessment, the Board can take the assistance of relevant experts, such as experienced psychologists. It is also clarified that the preliminary assessment is not a trial.
Nov 8, 2017 10:33 am (IST)
The Class 11 student has been charged with Section 302 of IPC which deals with punishment for murder which is a heinous offence. Now as per the JJ Act, if a juvenile between the ages of 16 to 18 commits a “heinous” crime, they may be tried as an adult based on the JJ Board’s assessment.
Nov 8, 2017 10:33 am (IST)
Till now a school bus conductor at Gurgaon's Ryan International School was believed to be the prime suspect in the murder of the seven-year-old. Days after the killing, Gurgaon Police had arrested the conductor. The Gurgaon Police even claimed they had managed to secure a confession from the conductor — Ashok Kumar. The conductor’s family had all this while claimed that he was being framed. It was after sustained pressure from the parents that the Manoharlal Khattar government in Haryana transferred the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Nov 8, 2017 10:22 am (IST)
According to Section 19(a) of the Juvenile Justice Act, information by the Police officer-in-charge on apprehend needs to be provided to the parent /guardian and probation officer. Since the arrested student is a minor, the report cannot divulge the name of the accused or his parent. Pradyuman’s father Varun Thakur blamed the Gurgaon-based school’s authorities for its carelessness. “I can only say that what happened was because of school’s carelessness. We never thought any student can be involved in this case,” he told CNN-News18.
Nov 8, 2017 10:20 am (IST)
Initially, the police questioned school bus conductor, driver and at least 8 other members to ascertain the cause of student's death. Even the gardener, who was the first one to see the body and inform the management, was also being questioned.
Nov 8, 2017 10:19 am (IST)
A Class 2 student was found dead in a pool of blood in the washroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram on 1st September morning. The deceased was identified as seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur whose body was found around 8 am by another student who went to the use the washroom. The boy’s throat had been slit and a knife was found next to the body.
Nov 8, 2017 10:16 am (IST)
The Ryan murder case has a new twist after a Class XI student of the school was apprehended, from his house in Sohna, by the CBI. Sources said the student was charged under Section 302 of the IPC. He was taken in for interrogation by the CBI on Tuesday night. The boy’s father said that he was informed by CBI late last night about the arrest. “The CBI questioned him the whole day and did not let me meet him. Around 11 pm, they told me that he has murdered Pradyuman,” he said.