Ryan Murder Case LIVE: There Was No Blood on Him, Says Father of Apprehended Student

Why CBI was not convinced?
He was the only one who informed authorities about the injured boy. Even after informing the authorities he didn’t reach classroom for almost 30 minutes. He took a route which was different from the one taken regularly. Other statements of the students also corroborated with the CCTV footage that the Class XI student was seen in the toilet with Pradyuman. After the incident, the conduct of the boy was not normal.
How CBI came to conclusion
The CBI’s needle of suspicion was initially pointed at the conductor but he told the probe agency that he confessed to the crime under pressure from the Haryana Police. After this, the CBI started working on Theory 2. They called the Class XI boy for questioning. He was questioned four times earlier too but every time he refused his involvement.
Interrogation
The Class XI student of the Ryan International School, Gurugram, confessed that he bought the weapon two days ago. Before this, he had also spoken to his classmate about postponing PTM (Parent-Teacher meeting) and exams.
My son didn’t know Pradyuman. There was no blood stain on him, he is innocent: Apprehended boy’s father
#EXCLUSIVE -- My son didn't know #Pradyuman. There was no blood stain on him, he is innocent: Arrested boy's father
After thorough investigation based on scientific evidences incl. inspection of scene of crime, forensic analysis, analysis of CCTV & call records, CBI apprehended the student: CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal on #Pradyuman murder case
Maneka Gandhi, Women and Child Welfare Minister talk about how the Gurgaon police and media need to be pulled up. On this pressure to have an immediate culprit. It's sad that innocent people are implicated if this child does turn out to be the real culprit, it's sad. When I took over as a minister, I brought in the Juvenile Justice act. This child would be of 16-year-old and will be tried under Juvenile Justice Court if found guilty… It's sad... As a minister, I won't step into the investigation, but what I can do is take up the safety issue with HRD. We will know from HRD on the list of safety guidelines we asked to be implemented.
Should Gurgaon police be held accountable for botched up investigation- I hope so, says the minister.
Sources have told News18 that the Class XI boy, apprehended for the murder of Gurugram Ryan International School student Pradyuman Thakur, was mentally disturbed and had anger management issues. The accused is said to have brought a knife to school earlier as well and was allegedly undergoing psychiatric treatment.
Ashok (conductor's) wife: "Ashok was beaten up and was given injection… CBI is conducting a fair investigation now. We are hopeful. We have been saying this from the beginning that Ashok is innocent. Police had beaten him up."
Ashok (conductor's) mother: My son was beaten... He was asked to admit to the crime. He was a sole bread earner, now who will compensate for the pain and suffering we went through
CBI said my son has murdered Pradyuman. But it is not true, he is innocent:Father of detained boy to CNN-News18
Harpal Singh, the gardener said: A class 11th student came up to him and said something has happened to a boy inside the washroom… After which the gardener, who was earlier detained by the police, informed the administrator (Anju).
Pradyuman Thakur, a class 2 student was found dead in a pool of blood in the washroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur whose body was found around 8 am by another student who went to the use the washroom. The boy’s throat had been slit and a knife was found next to the body.
Initial probe revealed that the class 11 student wanted to postpone the examination and parents-teachers meeting...The weapon of crime was the same one recovered by Gurgaon police...A further forensic examination is on... At this stage as per CBI investigation, they have not found any role of the conductor...As per the CCTV analysis, it is revealed that this boy was the prime suspect
The entire batch of Class 11 was questioned. CBI couldn’t zero in on juvenile due to hazy footage: Inside Details
Entire batch of Class 11 was questioned. CBI couldn't zero in on juvenile due to hazy footage: Inside Details
They (CBI) arrested my son last night. My son has not committed the crime, he informed gardener and teachers: Father of student arrested by CBI in Pradyuman murder case
Sushil Tekriwal, Lawyer to Pradyuman Thakur's father to CNN-News18:
We want the culprit to be hanged… We will ask for a death sentence… There are indications that Ryan management could also be involved in falsely framing evidence… We are thankful to CBI… We believe that some senior teachers could also be involved… The motive behind the murder of Ryan International School student Pradyuman Thakur is not clear…We are getting to know that others besides the class11 student could also be involved in the destruction of the evidence. We trust the CBI probe…From day one we never believed the version of local cops…We knew that evidence was being falsely framed
READ | Murdered Ryan Student Wasn't Sexually Assaulted, Says Post-mortem Report
Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem, also said there were two cuts on the boy's body and a nerve was slashed due to which he could not cry for help when he was attacked.
The bus conductor's family seek a fair trial in the Gurgaon's Ryan International School murder case.The family further said that they feel relifed but not happy. The school bus conductor was believed to be the prime suspect in the Gurgaon's Ryan International School murder of the seven-year-old Pradyuman.
"Though this comes as a relief we are still not happy. We will be happy the day the truth comes out and all those who are guilty are be punished. Ashok did not do it. We will be happy the day he is acquitted of all charged. We demand a fair trial," the family said.
An offence is categorised as a heinous crime if the term of punishment is seven years and above. The JJ Board’s decision on whether to try the juvenile as an adult is preceded by a preliminary inquiry to assess the following things:
* Mental and physical capacity to commit such an offence,
* Ability to understand the consequences of the offence
* Circumstances in which the person allegedly committed the offence.
The JJ Act instructs that in order to complete the assessment, the Board can take the assistance of relevant experts, such as experienced psychologists. It is also clarified that the preliminary assessment is not a trial.
Till now a school bus conductor at Gurgaon's Ryan International School was believed to be the prime suspect in the murder of the seven-year-old. Days after the killing, Gurgaon Police had arrested the conductor. The Gurgaon Police even claimed they had managed to secure a confession from the conductor — Ashok Kumar. The conductor’s family had all this while claimed that he was being framed. It was after sustained pressure from the parents that the Manoharlal Khattar government in Haryana transferred the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
According to Section 19(a) of the Juvenile Justice Act, information by the Police officer-in-charge on apprehend needs to be provided to the parent /guardian and probation officer. Since the arrested student is a minor, the report cannot divulge the name of the accused or his parent. Pradyuman’s father Varun Thakur blamed the Gurgaon-based school’s authorities for its carelessness. “I can only say that what happened was because of school’s carelessness. We never thought any student can be involved in this case,” he told CNN-News18.
