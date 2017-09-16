Ryan Student Murder: CBSE Report Says His Death Could Have Been Averted

: The Central Board of Secondary Education fact-finding committee on Saturday asked Ryan International School why school's "affiliation should not be withdrawn" after the committee revealed several lapses on the part of institute.The board also issued a show-cause notice, which said that the murder of seven-year-old could have been averted, had school authorities discharged their duty with responsibility, care, and sincerity.The school failed to observe the basic security measures as stipulated by the board, it said."From the entire sequence of events it appears that the school is guilty of gross negligence and failed to ensure safety and security of students in its schools," the notice said.The school authorities have been asked to respond within 15 days on why its provisional affiliation should not be withdrawn for wilful violation of provisions of CBSE by-laws.Board's two-member fact-finding committee report disclosed that bus drivers and conductors were "using toilets meant for students", and the number of CCTV cameras on the school campus was "insufficient".The report also divulged that most of the installed cameras were not functioning. The school was using three of the five floors, but students had access to the terrace and other classrooms that were "left unlocked".Even the electricity panel room, the report said, was left unlocked, and there was no ramp or separate toilets for differently abled students.The CBSE notice also pointed out a safety breach in the school boundary wall (covered with barbed wires) which, the committee observed, is a threat to children's safety as anybody can enter the campusSeven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was murdered last week allegedly by a bus driver who later admitted to killing the boy. The post-mortem report revealed that the class 2 student wasn't sexually assaulted but died because to of his nerves were slashed by the knife used by the driver.