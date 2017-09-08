Ryan Murder LIVE Updates: Bus Conductor Arrested, Tried to Sexually Abuse Boy, Say Police

A Class 2 student was found dead in a pool of blood in the washroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur whose body was found around 8 am by another student who went to the use the washroom. The boy’s throat had been slit and a knife was found next to the body.
Sep 8, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)
We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred at our school today, involving a class II student - Pradyuman Thakur. He had suffered critical injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital by the school head - Mrs Neerja Batra. Despite all attempts, unfortunately his life couldn't be saved due to the extent of his injuries. The Police is investigating this matter and we have assured our full support and co-operation towards the investigation of the same. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be dealt with appropriate action. Our hearts and prayers are with the family.
Neti Srinivasan, Spokesperson
Ryan International Schools
Sep 8, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)
Killer attempted to sexually abuse 7-year-old schoolboy, say Police.
Sep 8, 2017 8:13 pm (IST)
Police arrests school bus conductor Ashok Kumar for murder of 7-year-old student of Gurgaon school, reports PTI.
Sep 8, 2017 6:46 pm (IST)
Police have said that they are close to a breakthrough in the murder of the seven-year-old student of Ryan International School in Gurgaon. A second round of questioning is underway. Three people – a conductor, a driver and a staff member – are under scanner.
Sep 8, 2017 6:36 pm (IST)
A large number of parents have gathered outside the Ryan International School after the seven-year-old, Pradyuman Thakur, was found dead in the school washroom on Friday morning.
Sep 8, 2017 6:31 pm (IST)
The police have zeroed into three people - conductor, driver and one more staff member. they are being questioned currently.
Sep 8, 2017 5:49 pm (IST)
Around 500 people, including Pradyuman's father, are currently marching to the Ryan International School.
Sep 8, 2017 5:48 pm (IST)
Sep 8, 2017 5:47 pm (IST)
District administration has sent a notice to Ryan International School over the death of 7-year-old class 2 student.
Sep 8, 2017 5:44 pm (IST)
Staff members and classmates of Thakur, who hailed from the Bhondsi area, are being questioned, he said. The body has been sent for postmortem, police said. "We received a call in the morning which said such an incident has happened at Ryan International School. After we reached the spot we were informed that the child has been shifted to a hospital where he died. The cause of his death will be clear only after post-Morton," says Simardeep Singh, DCP Gurugram.
Father suspects his son was sexually assaulted.
Sep 8, 2017 5:44 pm (IST)
"The students alerted the teachers and the school management then informed the police, who rushed him to Artemis Hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors," PTI quoted Ravinder Kumar, PRO Gurgaon Police, as saying.
Sep 8, 2017 5:42 pm (IST)
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) team, which visited the school today, prima facie, finds negligence on part of the school.
Sep 8, 2017 5:41 pm (IST)
The CCTV footage is being scrutinized. The school says there are at least 14 CCTV cameras. "We have detained some people to ascertain the sequence of events," police said, adding that the CCTV they wanted the footage of was working.
Sep 8, 2017 5:39 pm (IST)
Neeraj Batra, the school’s caretaker, said she didn't know how the knife or any sharp-edged weapon reached the school premises.
Police sources said the school bus driver, conductor and eight other staff members are being questioned.
Security has been beefed up at the commissioner's office, where angry parents are currently staging a sit-in. The parents say they will not take the body home unless a school management is probed.
Meanwhile, the police are escorting all teachers to their respective residences after a car ferrying them was attacked, earlier in the day.
Sep 8, 2017 5:25 pm (IST)
"The kid was alive when we saw him lying in the pool of blood. We took him to the hospital immediately. Police are here to investigate the matter and after investigation one can say from where the knife came inside the school premises," says Neeraja Bhatra, School Coordinator.
Hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management. Senior officials of the Gurgaon police intervened to maintain calm.
Sep 8, 2017 5:25 pm (IST)
The parents of the 7-year-old claim that in their statement to the police, they clearly said they had reasons to suspect the school management for the murder and demanded an investigation against them. However, they allege that police has omitted this part of the statement from the FIR.
Sep 8, 2017 4:58 pm (IST)
CNN-News18 has accessed a copy of FIR filed in the case.
Sep 8, 2017 4:52 pm (IST)
The police said that school bus conductor, driver and at least 8 other members are being currently questioned by them to ascertain the cause of student's death. Even the gardener, who was the first one to see the body and inform the management, is also being questioned.
Sep 8, 2017 4:46 pm (IST)
A 7-year-old class 2 student was on Friday morning found dead in the washroom of Ryan International School Gurgaon after another student, who went to use the washroom, found his body in a pool of blood.
The police have registered a murder case. The FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 302 of the IPC and Section (25) (54) (59) Arms Act.