Ryan Murder LIVE Updates: Police Say Accused Likely to be Arrested Soon

Staff members and classmates of Thakur, who hailed from the Bhondsi area, are being questioned, he said. The body has been sent for postmortem, police said. "We received a call in the morning which said such an incident has happened at Ryan International School. After we reached the spot we were informed that the child has been shifted to a hospital where he died. The cause of his death will be clear only after post-Morton," says Simardeep Singh, DCP Gurugram.
Father suspects his son was sexually assaulted.
#Gurugram Parents sit in protest at police commissioner's office after body of a Class II student was found at Ryan International School pic.twitter.com/dcsad7l1e2— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017
Security has been beefed up at the commissioner's office, where angry parents are currently staging a sit-in. The parents say they will not take the body home unless a school management is probed.
Meanwhile, the police are escorting all teachers to their respective residences after a car ferrying them was attacked, earlier in the day.
"The kid was alive when we saw him lying in the pool of blood. We took him to the hospital immediately. Police are here to investigate the matter and after investigation one can say from where the knife came inside the school premises," says Neeraja Bhatra, School Coordinator.
Hundreds of parents and locals gathered outside the school and protested against the school management. Senior officials of the Gurgaon police intervened to maintain calm.
A 7-year-old class 2 student was on Friday morning found dead in the washroom of Ryan International School Gurgaon after another student, who went to use the washroom, found his body in a pool of blood.
The police have registered a murder case. The FIR was registered against unknown persons under Section 302 of the IPC and Section (25) (54) (59) Arms Act.
