Ryan Murder: Police Officer Suspended for Baton-Charging Journalists
"Inspector Arun Kumar, chief of Sohna police station has been suspended with immediate effect for his lapse in duties," a senior official said.
Police lathicharging protesters outside Ryan International School over the murder of a seven-year-old boy. (TV grab)
Gurugram: A police officer was suspended on Monday for using force against journalists covering a protest outside the Ryan International School here over the murder of a seven-year-old student, authorities said.
At least 50 people, including nine scribes and photo journalists, were injured on Sunday when police baton-charged the group of protesters outside the school building located in Bhondsi on Sohna road.
A liquor vend near the school was also set on fire.
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had visited the injured journalists at a hospital here later on Sunday.
Angry protesters have staged demonstrations outside the school located in Bhondsi on Sohna road since the victim, Pradhuman, was found with his throat slit inside a school washroom in the morning of September 8.
Angry protesters have staged demonstrations outside the school located in Bhondsi on Sohna road since the victim, Pradhuman, was found with his throat slit inside a school washroom in the morning of September 8.
