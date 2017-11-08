Ryan Murder Probe LIVE: CBI Arrests Class XI Boy for Killing Pradyuman Thakur

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE Updates:
READ | Murdered Ryan Student Wasn't Sexually Assaulted, Says Post-mortem Report
Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem, also said there were two cuts on the boy's body and a nerve was slashed due to which he could not cry for help when he was attacked.
The bus conductor's family seek a fair trial in the Gurgaon's Ryan International School murder case.The family further said that they feel relifed but not happy. The school bus conductor was believed to be the prime suspect in the Gurgaon's Ryan International School murder of the seven-year-old Pradyuman.
An offence is categorised as a heinous crime if the term of punishment is seven years and above. The JJ Board’s decision on whether to try the juvenile as an adult is preceded by a preliminary inquiry to assess the following things:
* Mental and physical capacity to commit such an offence,
* Ability to understand the consequences of the offence
* Circumstances in which the person allegedly committed the offence.
The JJ Act instructs that in order to complete the assessment, the Board can take the assistance of relevant experts, such as experienced psychologists. It is also clarified that the preliminary assessment is not a trial.
Till now a school bus conductor at Gurgaon's Ryan International School was believed to be the prime suspect in the murder of the seven-year-old. Days after the killing, Gurgaon Police had arrested the conductor. The Gurgaon Police even claimed they had managed to secure a confession from the conductor — Ashok Kumar. The conductor’s family had all this while claimed that he was being framed. It was after sustained pressure from the parents that the Manoharlal Khattar government in Haryana transferred the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
According to Section 19(a) of the Juvenile Justice Act, information by the Police officer-in-charge on arrest needs to be provided to the parent /guardian and probation officer. Since the arrested student is a minor, the report cannot divulge the name of the accused or his parent.
Pradyuman’s father Varun Thakur blamed the Gurgaon-based school’s authorities for its carelessness. “I can only say that what happened was because of school’s carelessness. We never thought any student can be involved in this case,” he told CNN-News18.
A Class 2 student was found dead in a pool of blood in the washroom of Ryan International School in Gurugram on 1st September morning. The deceased was identified as seven-year-old Pradhuman Thakur whose body was found around 8 am by another student who went to the use the washroom. The boy’s throat had been slit and a knife was found next to the body.
The Ryan murder case has a new twist after a Class XI student of the school was arrested, from his house in Sohna, by the CBI. Sources said the student was charged under Section 302 of the IPC. He was taken in for interrogation by the CBI on Tuesday night. The boy’s father said that he was informed by CBI late last night about the arrest. “The CBI questioned him the whole day and did not let me meet him. Around 11 pm, they told me that he has murdered Pradyuman,” he said.
