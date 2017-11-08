Ryan Murder Probe LIVE: CBI Arrests Class XI Boy for Killing Pradyuman Thakur

Nov 8, 2017 10:34 am (IST)

An offence is categorised as a heinous crime if the term of punishment is seven years and above. The JJ Board’s decision on whether to try the juvenile as an adult is preceded by a preliminary inquiry to assess the following things:

* Mental and physical capacity to commit such an offence,

* Ability to understand the consequences of the offence

* Circumstances in which the person allegedly committed the offence.

The JJ Act instructs that in order to complete the assessment, the Board can take the assistance of relevant experts, such as experienced psychologists. It is also clarified that the preliminary assessment is not a trial.