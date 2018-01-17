Ryan Rerun: Class 1 Boy Attacked Inside School Toilet in Lucknow

A Class 1 student was injured when he was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in the toilet of a private school here, an incident similar to the killing of a Ryan school student in Gurgaon.The incident took place on Tuesday morning in the toilet of Brightland School in Triveni Nagar locality in which six- year-old Ritik was injured, police said. "I was informed by the school that my son is injured. He has been attacked with knife by a girl," said the victim's distraught father Rajesh, a class four employee in the high court here.The boy has been admitted to the Trauma Centre. His condition was stated to be out of danger, officials said. Dr Sandeep Tewari, who was treating the boy, said the victim had deep wounds on chest and stomach that "seem to have been inflicted with a knife-like sharp object".Panic gripped the school today when other parents came to know about the incident and charged the school administration with trying to hush up the case.When contacted, director of the school Veena Vyas, said, "I am taking all the precautions in view of Ryan International school case. We are also looking at whether it is due to the deadly game 'Blue Whale Challenge'.""We have 70 CCTV cameras installed in the school and we are going through the footage," she said.Police are probing the matter and are yet to identify the student who attacked the boy.A seven-year-old boy, Pradyuman Thakur, studying in class II in Gurgaon's Ryan International School, was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon in the school's washroom in September last year in which a 16-year-old student has been charged with committing the crime.