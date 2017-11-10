Ryan School Murder Case: Was Arrested Class XI Student Under Scanner Since September?

There seems to be more questions than answers at this stage of the CBI probe in the murder case of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur in Ryan International School in Gurugram.A court order from September 2017 shows, CBI raided the premises of the class XI student, who has been accused of murder, on September 28.This search took place just 6 days after CBI registered the FIR in the case. As per the court order in possession of CNN-News18, the CBI found certain ‘articles/documents’ which it wanted to retain ‘for the purpose of investigation.’ The same court heard the arguments and then ordered that ‘CBI is permitted to retain the seized articles/documents for the purpose of investigation’.This order copy raises certain questions. Was the accused under CBI scanner right from the beginning of the CBI probe?If the CBI could move so quickly on the accused then why was Gurgaon police still treating this student as a mere witness? Was there an attempt by the Gurugram police to name an accused and work backwards to dress the case?Earlier the country’s premier investigative agency had said that the murder weapon was the knife which was recovered from the commode of the toilet. This too was in direct conflict with the Gurugram police theory that the knife was recovered from Ashok, the conductor and prime accused as per the state police.The CBI apprehended the 16-year-old student on 7th November for allegedly killing Pradyuman.The arrest came after the Haryana Police initially arrested a school bus conductor for the boy's murder.The family and lawyers of Pradyuman, who was killed inside the school premises in September have demanded the accused boy be tried as an adult and be awarded strict punishment.