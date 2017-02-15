Saab Offers World Class Sensor Package For Tejas

Bengaluru: Defence and security company Saab has offered a fighter sensor package for the homegrown Tejas LCA Mk1A fighter aircraft.

The package consists of a state-of-the-art Saab Airborne Electronically Scanned Array fighter radar closely integrated with a compact electronic warfare suite using Gallium Nitride based AESA technology, the company said.

Saab, in partnership with Indian industry, offers a solution that will bring the required AESA Fighter radar and Electronic warfare capability to India and the Indian Air Force, it said.

The AESA fighter radar is developed by Saab with antenna technology based on the latest technologies using Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicone Carbide (SiC) substrates in combination with the latest generation of exciter/receiver and processor technology, giving optimum installed performance in a dense signal environment, it said.

The radar has a complete mode suite which includes air-to-air, air-to-ground and air to-sea capabilities, a Saab release said.

A built-in memory provides a tool to record a large amount of data from performed flights.

Integration in the LCA Mk1A fighter aircraft is enabled by the limited space, power and cooling required, it said.

The EW suite consists of sensors and transmitters developed by Saab and is a highly capable and extremely compact solution that provides essential situational awareness and self-protection, the release said.

The heart of the suite is an electronic warfare receiver which is connected to a front end receiver and fin tip antennas inside the aircraft, it added.