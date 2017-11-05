Saamana Editorial Takes Shiv Sena Closer to ‘Tigress’ Mamata and Away from the BJP

An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana has highlighted the budding bonhomie between party supremo Uddhav Thackeray and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling the latter a “tigress” for “single-handedly” fighting Left forces in her state.The editorial also signaled the growing gulf between allies Shiv Sena and the BJP, with a veiled reference to allegations of EVM tampering against the latter."Mamata is the tigress who fought Left forces single-handedly in West Bengal. She did not need to tamper with EVM machines or distribute money to win elections," said the editorial, published two days after the November 2 meeting between Uddhav and Mamata in Mumbai.The meeting had sparked speculation of the two parties mulling an anti-BJP front ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, finding common ground in opposition to demonetisation and the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).The Saamana editorial highlights yet another common rival for both parties — the Left. The Shiv Sena has been at loggerheads with Left parties in Maharashtra for five decades over trade union influence in Mumbai. "This is not a recent issue. It dates back to at least two generations," a senior leader of the Shiv Sena told News18.The editorial is one among a long list of similar write-ups in Saamana where the Shiv Sena has lashed out at ally BJP. The latest rakes up the issues of Ram Temple and Kashmiri Pandits."Even today, Kashmiri Pandits are homeless. Even today, Lord Sri Ram faces vanvaas (exile) in Ayodhya. Look at these issues of Hindutva with some love," the editorial advised the BJP. "We definitely aren't the progeny of Ranchhoddas who raised their hands and pointed fingers at us after the Babri Masjid demolition," it said.The party also took a dig at the BJP for objecting to the Uddhav-Mamata meeting. "Those who have forged alliance with pro-Pakistan Mehbooba, shouldn't point fingers at us," it said, referring to the BJP’s alliance with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Jammu and Kashmir.