Sabzar Bhat, Burhan Wani's Successor in Hizbul Mujahideen, Killed in Tral Encounter

Srinagar: Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who had succeeded Burhan Wani as the militant outfit’s chief, was among two terrorists gunned down during an hours-long encounter in Tral area of south Kashmir, Army sources told CNN-News18.

Bhat, who carried a reward of Rs10 lakh, was among three militants trapped by security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district. The militants had at 9pm on Friday opened fire at a patrol party of 42 Rashtriya Rifles at Hardumir. They managed to escape the spot when the forces retaliated. The trio was later cornered in Soimoh village, 36km from Srinagar, and a gun battle ensued that continued till early hours of Saturday.

While Bhat and another militant were killed, search operations were on for the third militant.

ALSO READ | Sabzar Ahmad Bhat: 'Sab Don' Who Was Burhan Wani's Right-hand Man

Since Friday morning, security forces in J&K have killed eight militants, including Bhat and his associate. Six others were killed in Rampur Sector of Kashmir when security forces thwarted another infiltration bid. The infiltration bid was foiled hours after a similar failed attempt in which two members of Pakistan's Border Action Team were killed.

ALSO READ | Forces Foil Another Infiltration Bid at LoC, 6 Terrorists Killed in Rampur Sector

Both Wani and Bhat belonged to the Tral area. Bhat was one of the 11 people in one of the earliest photos of Burhan Wani along with his associates. He was understood to have been the one who was appointed to replace Wani in Hizbul Mujahideen.

Bhat was in March 2017 trapped in a gunfight with security forces at his hometown in Tral. He escaped the following night in the cover of darkness and with help from stone-pelters.

Talking about Saturday’s encounter, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police SP Vaid told News18 over phone: “He is definitely there. His presence has been confirmed. But we will declare him dead only after all the operations are over.”

Ever since Burhan Wani’s death at the hands of security forces in July last year, Bhat had been heading the Hizbul Mujahudeen. The militant, also known as ‘Sab Don’, has featured in videos and photos that have been circulated by the group.

#BREAKING - Burhan Wani's successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat killed in Tral Encounter pic.twitter.com/DdcdcorwPL — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 27, 2017

Bhat, categorised as an A++ militant in Kashmir, reportedly turned to militancy after the family of a girl he loved spurned his marriage proposal and ended the relationship.

A childhood friend of Burhan Wani, Bhat became an important member of the terrorist organisation when he managed to snatch a rifle from an armed forces officer during the protests that erupted when Burhan Wani elder’s brother, Khalid, was killed.

Soon after Bhat was reported killed on Saturday, stone pelting started at five different areas of Anantnag district.