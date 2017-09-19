GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sacks With Shredded Pieces of Scrapped Notes Found in MP

Kotwali Police Station in charge K K Khaneja said that the bags have been seized and further investigations are underway.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 19, 2017, 1:47 PM IST
Sacks With Shredded Pieces of Scrapped Notes Found in MP
File Photo of old currency notes. (Photo: AP)
Chhatarpur: Four sacks full of shredded pieces of scrapped currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations were found in a pile of garbage in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Monday.

"On a tip off, we have today found four sacks full of shredded notes of demonetised currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations from a pile of garbage along National Highway- 75, which passes through the city. It was lying unclaimed," Kotwali Police Station in charge K K Khaneja said.

Onlooker who informed the police said that the notes were cut into strips, turned into balls and was stuffed in sacks.

Khaneja said that the bags have been seized and further investigations are underway.

"It appears that the scrapped currency notes were shredded with the help of machines. We are investigating further into the case," he added.
