1-min read

Sadhus Refuse to Take Holy Dip in Ganga Due to Pollution

Several sadhus on Saturday alleged that the river water had turned black due to the discharge of waste by factories.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2017, 3:41 PM IST
Representative image. (Photo - Reuters)
Muzaffarnagar: Sadhus from several ashrams refused to take a holy bath in Ganga on the occasion of Vijayadashmi near Shukertal area in Muzafarnagar allegedly after finding the water to be polluted.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (Jansath) Shyavadh Chouhan said he has asked for a sample of polluted water to initiate action.
