Safdarjung Hospital Doctors Allege Corruption in Appointment Process

Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has written to the Union Health Minister alleging mass-scale corruption in the appointment of senior resident doctors and assistant professors at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, requesting a high-level inquiry.According to reports, over 100 senior resident doctors were recruited at the hospital without conducting any written examination, which is in direct violation of the ministry order.These doctors have claimed that walk-in interviews were conducted at the government-run Safdarjung Hospital for the post of senior residents on September 11, for which the notification was issued only on September 4, asking doctors from all over India to appear.According to the letter, a copy of which is with News18, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare order was also approved by the Director General of Health Services (DGHS).The ministry order clearly asked for a written examination to be conducted for the post of senior residents at Safdarjung Hospital, which is a practice followed by All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospitals, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and other associated hospitals.However, Dr Balvinder Singh ex-RDA president Safdarjung and currently a member of the governing council of FORDA told News18 that Safdarjung Hospital flouted the ministry order and did not conduct any written examination for these posts.