Saharanpur Live: Rahul Gandhi Promises Possible Economic Assistance to Riot Victims

News18.com | May 27, 2017, 3:06 PM IST
Authorities in riot-hit Saharanpur are bracing for a visit by Rahul Gandhi a day after the Congress leader was denied permission to travel to the strife-torn district in western Uttar Pradesh. Police sources told CNN-News18 that three routes had been identified from where Rahul Gandhi could enter Saharanpur — Muzaffarnagar, Badod-Shamli and Panipat Yamuna Nagar. Sources said the police were on high alert at these border areas.

May 27, 2017 3:28 pm (IST)

Narendra Modi is responsible for the unrest in Jammu and Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi in Saharanpur


May 27, 2017 3:24 pm (IST)

The national government has spread fear in the country, this is not the way to run the country, 3 years of the Modi government is a failure, where are the jobs , Jammu and Kashmir is burning:  Rahul Gandhi in Saharanpur 


May 27, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)

The weaker sections of UP should be protected by the government, Dalits, minority tribals are being suppressed, this is a government of and for businessmen and works for rich people: Rahul Gandhi in Saharanpur 


May 27, 2017 3:04 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi promises possible economic assistance to Saharanpur riot victims 


May 27, 2017 2:59 pm (IST)

Don't say that you could have stopped me at the border: Rahul Gandhi to Police in Saharanpur (ANI)


May 27, 2017 2:38 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi meeting riot victims at Saharanpur   



May 27, 2017 2:33 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi reaches Yamunanagar, marching towards Saharanpur

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Raj Babbar, reaches Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border, on his way to Saharanpur


May 27, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)

ADG (Law and Order) Aditya Misra, who is camping in Saharanpur in view of the tense situation there, said the police have requested Gandhi to cancel his visit as it wanted to avoid any "confusion and provocation".  If he still comes to the town, he will be stopped at the border and requested to return. But if he does not, legal action under Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area, will be taken.


May 27, 2017 1:07 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi will be allowed till Punjabi dhaba (it is near the border - Shahjahanpur check post - but some 20kms away from the city).


May 27, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

Senior party leaders Raj Babbar and Ghulam Nabi Azad are also accompanying Rahul Gandhi to Saharanpur



May 27, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

DM, SSP Suspended; DIG, divisional commissioner transferred 

The Yogi Adityananth-led Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the superintendent of police (SSP) and the district magistrate posted in Saharanpur, and transferred the divisional commissioner and the deputy inspector general (DIG) in the wake of the riots.


May 27, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

Bring to justice those responsible for Saharanpur violence: Amnesty International

The Uttar Pradesh government must urgently bring to justice those responsible for the recent caste-based violence in Saharanpur, in which two men were killed and several others injured, rights watchdog Amnesty International said. 


May 27, 2017 10:27 am (IST)

Yogi blames 'conspiracies' for law and order problems

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has blamed "conspiracies" for the vitiation of the peaceful atmosphere in the state where the law and order situation has deteriorated and Saharanpur has been witnessing repeated caste-based clashes. He said his government was making all out efforts to restore law and order and bring out the state from a situation of jungle-raj and lawlessness.


May 27, 2017 10:06 am (IST)

The state government has announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh to relatives of the those killed.


May 27, 2017 10:04 am (IST)

SPECIAL REPORT | When Caste Killed Community in Saharanpur
May 27, 2017 10:03 am (IST)

On May 21, thousands of Dalit rights activists, led by Bhim Army, gathered at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi to raise their voice against the caste-based violence. Around 5,000 people participated in the protest despite being denied permission by the Delhi Police.


May 27, 2017 10:00 am (IST)

On May 9, Bhim Army, a radical Dalit-rights outfit, calls for a ‘Mahapanchayat’ to protest against the Shabbirpur arson despite police denying them permission to do so. Supporters on their way to Mahapanchayat clash with cops.  


May 27, 2017 9:55 am (IST)
 

In a related development, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incidents of caste violence. A vacation bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha said there was no urgency and the PIL may be heard after the court's summer break. 


May 27, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

Following the clashes on May 23 and 24, which left two people dead and dozens injured, Saharanpur district was placed under CrPC Section 144 (prohibitory orders). Internet and instant messaging services in the district continue to be suspended. 


May 27, 2017 9:51 am (IST)

Click to Read | Stop Saffron Appeasement, Mayawati Tells BJP
May 27, 2017 9:50 am (IST)

Fresh clashes were reported after Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati’s visit to  Saharanpur, where one person was killed and several others were injured. After Mayawati wrapped up her visit to the village, a sword-wielding mob attacked a Bolero of some BSP supporters, who had come from Sarsawa to attend her event. 


May 27, 2017 9:37 am (IST)

Police sources told CNN-News18 that three routes had been identified from where Rahul Gandhi could enter Saharanpur — Muzaffarnagar, Badod-Shamli and Panipat Yamuna Nagar. Sources said the police were on high alert at these border area.


May 27, 2017 9:37 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi leaves for Saharanpur from his residence in Delhi



May 27, 2017 9:34 am (IST)

The Centre has sent 400 anti-riot police personnel to Saharanpur to help the state restore peace in the region.


May 27, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

On May 23, another person was shot dead and two others were wounded, following which the government suspended the SSP and district magistrate and transferred the divisional commissioner and the deputy inspector general of police. 


May 27, 2017 8:37 am (IST)

Violence first broke out in Saharanpur about 40 days ago following a procession to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. On May 5, a person was killed and 15 people were injured in clashes between two communities the Dalits and the Thakurs.


May 27, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

Click to Read | Permission Denied, But Rahul Gandhi 'Firm' on Visiting Riot-hit Saharanpur
May 27, 2017 8:30 am (IST)

The Gandhi scion is expected to reach Saharanpur around 1 and scheduled to visit Shabbirpur village, where Dalit houses were torched on May 5.


May 27, 2017 8:30 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to visit riot-hit Saharanpur citing law and order problem.


May 27, 2017 8:23 am (IST)

​Congress vice-President Rahul Gandhi will visit the riot-hit Saharanpur district in western UP even after the denial of permission by the district administration.


