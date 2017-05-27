Saharanpur Live: Rahul Gandhi Promises Possible Economic Assistance to Riot Victims

May 27, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)

ADG (Law and Order) Aditya Misra, who is camping in Saharanpur in view of the tense situation there, said the police have requested Gandhi to cancel his visit as it wanted to avoid any "confusion and provocation". If he still comes to the town, he will be stopped at the border and requested to return. But if he does not, legal action under Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits an assembly of more than four people in an area, will be taken.