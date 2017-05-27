Saharanpur Live: Rahul Gandhi Defies Yogi Govt, Leaves for Riot-hit District

Event Highlights
Authorities in riot-hit Saharanpur are bracing for a visit by Rahul Gandhi a day after the Congress leader was denied permission to travel to the strife-torn district in western Uttar Pradesh. Police sources told CNN-News18 that three routes had been identified from where Rahul Gandhi could enter Saharanpur — Muzaffarnagar, Badod-Shamli and Panipat Yamuna Nagar. Sources said the police were on high alert at these border areas.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Senior party leaders Raj Babbar and Ghulam Nabi Azad are also accompanying Rahul Gandhi to Saharanpur
Rahul Gandhi on his way to Saharanpur. Raj Babbar and GN Azad also accompanying him pic.twitter.com/M7vPbZIjzo— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2017
DM, SSP Suspended; DIG, divisional commissioner transferred
The Yogi Adityananth-led Uttar Pradesh government has suspended the superintendent of police (SSP) and the district magistrate posted in Saharanpur, and transferred the divisional commissioner and the deputy inspector general (DIG) in the wake of the riots.
Bring to justice those responsible for Saharanpur violence: Amnesty International
The Uttar Pradesh government must urgently bring to justice those responsible for the recent caste-based violence in Saharanpur, in which two men were killed and several others injured, rights watchdog Amnesty International said.
Yogi blames 'conspiracies' for law and order problems
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has blamed "conspiracies" for the vitiation of the peaceful atmosphere in the state where the law and order situation has deteriorated and Saharanpur has been witnessing repeated caste-based clashes. He said his government was making all out efforts to restore law and order and bring out the state from a situation of jungle-raj and lawlessness.
In a related development, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the incidents of caste violence. A vacation bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Navin Sinha said there was no urgency and the PIL may be heard after the court's summer break.
Fresh clashes were reported after Bahujan Samajwadi Party supremo Mayawati’s visit to Saharanpur, where one person was killed and several others were injured. After Mayawati wrapped up her visit to the village, a sword-wielding mob attacked a Bolero of some BSP supporters, who had come from Sarsawa to attend her event.
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Saharanpur from his residence in Delhi
Rahul Gandhi leaves for Saharanpur from his residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/2k29EmaDUE— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2017
