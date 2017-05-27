Saharanpur Live: Rahul Gandhi Defies Yogi Govt, Leaves for Riot-hit District

May 27, 2017 10:27 am (IST)

Yogi blames 'conspiracies' for law and order problems

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has blamed "conspiracies" for the vitiation of the peaceful atmosphere in the state where the law and order situation has deteriorated and Saharanpur has been witnessing repeated caste-based clashes. He said his government was making all out efforts to restore law and order and bring out the state from a situation of jungle-raj and lawlessness.