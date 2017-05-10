Saharanpur Violence: UP Govt Transfers 2 Police Officers

Saharanpur: A day after a police post and 20 vehicles were torched in caste-based violence here, two police officers were transferred on Wednesday.

SP (City) Sanjay Singh and SP (Rural) Rafeeq Ahmed have been transfered from Saharanpur, official sources said. While Prabal Pratap Singh is the new SP (City), Vidya Sagar takes over from Ahmed.

Several instances of stone pelting and clashes were reported on Tuesday from across Saharanpur, which has been witnessing caste-based violence since Friday.However, peace prevailed in the city on Wednesday.

According to police, an organisation of Dalits had sought permission to hold a 'mahapanchayat' on Tuesday in the city's Gandhi Park to demand compensation and relief for those affected in last week's inter-caste clashes.

Senior Superintendent of Police Subhash Chand Dubey said the district administration had not permitted any such gathering. Police acted against the people gathered for the 'mahapanchayat' which led to tension and a stampede-like situation.

Several commuters were manhandled and their vehicles set on fire. Some mediapersons were also beaten up and their vehicles damaged.

Police teams were pelted with stones. A police 'chowki' was set ablaze while several police vehicles were damaged.