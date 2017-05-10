DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Saharanpur Violence: UP Govt Transfers 2 Police Officers
Picture for representation purpose.
Saharanpur: A day after a police post and 20 vehicles were torched in caste-based violence here, two police officers were transferred on Wednesday.
SP (City) Sanjay Singh and SP (Rural) Rafeeq Ahmed have been transfered from Saharanpur, official sources said. While Prabal Pratap Singh is the new SP (City), Vidya Sagar takes over from Ahmed.
According to police, an organisation of Dalits had sought permission to hold a 'mahapanchayat' on Tuesday in the city's Gandhi Park to demand compensation and relief for those affected in last week's inter-caste clashes.
Several commuters were manhandled and their vehicles set on fire. Some mediapersons were also beaten up and their vehicles damaged.
Police teams were pelted with stones. A police 'chowki' was set ablaze while several police vehicles were damaged.
Protesters also blocked the Chakrota road near Nazirpura while a building was burnt down on Malhipur road.
The incident led to more violence with brickbats and arson; while 15 to 20 Dalit houses were torched, many vehicles, including those of the police, were torched.
