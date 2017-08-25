Sakshi Maharaj Defends Rapist Ram Rahim, Says Case Attempt to Malign Indian Culture

: Creating an embarrassing situation for the BJP government, party leader Sakshi Maharaj, on Friday, said that rape convict, self-styled godman Ram Rahim was a kind soul.“Who is right? Crores of people who see god in Ram Rahim or that girl who filed a complaint? Accusing a noble soul like Ram Rahim,” said the controversial Hindutva leader.Maharaj’s statement came amid violence in Haryana and Punjab, in which at least 32 people were killed and over 250 were injured after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim was convicted by a CBI court for raping a minor, 15 years ago.Sakshi Maharaj said Rahim’s conviction was an attempt to “malign Indian culture". He went on to blame the court for violence that had erupted soon after Rahim was convicted."There is so much of ruckus over it, law and order has been disturbed, people are dying... Shouldn't this be a consideration," he added."Can the Supreme Court or High Court call the Shahi Imam (head) of Jama Masjid in this manner? He is also wanted in many cases... Is he their relative? Ram Rahim is a simple man so he is being harassed," Maharaj said.Even as violence from Panchkula spread to the national capital and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the ruling party remained silent.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh defended the administrations in the two states. "State governments did take precautions. You can't blame them," he said soon after his return from the SCO summit in Kyrgyz Republic.Singh said he spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lala Khattar and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and that both CMs assured him that situation is under control.