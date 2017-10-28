Sale of Meat, Liquor Banned in Vrindavan and Barsana After 'Pilgrimage Site' Status

The sale of meat and liquor has been banned in Vrindavan and Barsana which were declared pilgrimage sites by the Yogi Adityanath government on Friday.“Vrindavan area in Mathura is the birthplace of Lord Krishna and his elder brother Balram and is a world-famous site. Barsana is Radha's birthplace. Lakhs of tourists visit these places to pay obeisance. Keeping in mind their importance and in view of tourism, these are declared as holy pilgrimage places,” an official release issued by the state government said.Special attention will be paid to these areas for development of facilities for locals and tourists, it said.Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam was constituted recently along with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam.According to Avanish Awasthi, Chief Secretary, Information, Tourism and Religious Affairs, the declaration means the sale of meat and liquor will be banned in both places.The declaration was made at the eleventh hour as the State Election Commission announced civic polls in three phases from November 22.(with PTI inputs)