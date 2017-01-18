Salman Khan Arms Act Case Live: Relieved Actor Thanks Fans

Event Highlights
A Jodhpur court has finally pronounced its verdict. And Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was guilty of carrying fire arms with expired licence during a hunting trip 19 years ago, has been acquitted of all charges.
Khan was in court along with sister Alvira to hear the verdict.
CNN-News18’s Ashok Bagariya on Salman Khan being acquitted: Poor investigation is the primary reason for this case of arms act failing against Salman Khan. As a consequence of shoddy investigation, prosecution could not prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against Salman. Benefit of doubt given to the actor because despite reexamination of witnesses, the prosecution couldn't bring home the case against him. Difficult to say if this acquittal will have a bearing in the black buck killing verdict slated on Jan 25.
Salman Khan acquitted in the Arms Act case after the prosecution failed to provide conclusive evidence: Salman Khan's Lawyer pic.twitter.com/bHS5YbrANl— ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017
Rajasthan: Salman Khan reaches Jodhpur CJM Court, Court to pronounce its verdict on Arms Act case. pic.twitter.com/0a9eqByRPD— ANI (@ANI_news) January 18, 2017
D-Day for Salman in arms act case. Fans outside his residence pray for the actor & say, "Salman is a very good man, shouldn't be convicted" pic.twitter.com/nB2QJdPV1O— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 18, 2017
Verdict day for #SalmanKhan in Arms Act case; Jodhpur CJM court to give verdict in 19-yr-old case in connection w black bucks poaching case pic.twitter.com/DUQpm2XPpW— Swati Vashishtha (@swativashishtha) January 18, 2017
Actor #SalmanKhan reaches Jodhpur ahead of the verdict in 1998 illegal arms case, off shoot of Black Buck poaching case, tomorrow @CNNnews18— Swati Vashishtha (@swativashishtha) January 17, 2017
Highlights:
* A case against Khan was registered under the Arms Act by the police in October, 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license during alleged poaching of two black bucks in Kankani village.
* The case was filed by the forest department.
* If convicted, Khan could face imprisonment for seven years.
* Final arguments of the case had started on December 9, 2016.
