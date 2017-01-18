LIVE NOW
Salman Khan Arms Act Case Live: Relieved Actor Thanks Fans

News18.com | January 18, 2017, 1:28 PM IST
A Jodhpur court has finally pronounced its verdict. And Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was guilty of carrying fire arms with expired licence during a hunting trip 19 years ago, has been acquitted of all charges.

Khan was in court along with sister Alvira to hear the verdict.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jan 18, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)

CNN-News18’s Ashok Bagariya on Salman Khan being acquitted: Poor investigation is the primary reason for this case of arms act failing against Salman Khan. As a consequence of shoddy investigation, prosecution could not prove the case beyond reasonable doubt against Salman. Benefit of doubt given to the actor because despite reexamination of witnesses, the prosecution couldn't bring home the case against him. Difficult to say if this acquittal will have a bearing in the black buck killing verdict slated on Jan 25.


Jan 18, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 12:22 pm (IST)

Rajeev Masand, CNN-News18 Entertainment Editor on Salman Khan being acquitted: Family and friends were optimistic 


Jan 18, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)

Alok Nath on Salman Khan being acquitted: All’s well that ends well


Jan 18, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)

Anil Sharma, filmmaker: Happy for Salman Khan's fans


Jan 18, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)

Bina Kak: Salman Khan paid for being a celebrity. He loves animals and is very compassionate


Jan 18, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)


Sonu Sood on Salman Khan being acquitted: Spoke to him a few days back and he was hopeful


Jan 18, 2017 12:07 pm (IST)

Bina Kak on Salman Khan being acquitted: I’m so happy. Salman has gone through alot. He loves Rajasthan, has gone through a long ordeal   


Jan 18, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

Director Rumi Jaffery says Salman Khan has finally got justice


Jan 18, 2017 12:00 pm (IST)

Bhawani Singh, Prosecution lawyer on black buck poaching case: Hoping that this case does not affect that case   


Jan 18, 2017 11:59 am (IST)

Bhawani Singh, Prosecution Laywer: We have not been supplied the copy of the judgement. Court gave benefit of doubt to the accused.


Jan 18, 2017 11:58 am (IST)

Bhawani Singh, Prosecution Laywer to CNN-News18: Prosecution did not succeed in proving their case thats why benefit of doubt was given to Salman Khan


Jan 18, 2017 11:51 am (IST)

Salman Khan acquitted of all charges in Arms Act case.


Jan 18, 2017 11:42 am (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 11:35 am (IST)

Salman Khan’s fans continue to support him. “He may have done some mistakes but he has a golden heart,” a fan told CNN-News18


Jan 18, 2017 11:28 am (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

Bollywood would be watching the verdict closely, Salman Khan is the ‘darling’ of Box Office, says CNN-News18’s Mihir Trivedi


Jan 18, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

CNN-News18’s Mihir Trivedi speaks to Salman Khan’s fans who want him to come out clean.


Jan 18, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

People begin to gather outside court despite tight security tells CNN-News18's Swati Vashishtha


Jan 18, 2017 10:45 am (IST)

Salman Khan is yet to reach the court. His sister Alvira has arrived   


Jan 18, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

When he had appeared before the court in March 10 last year, Khan had pleaded innocence and had stated that he had been framed in the case by the forest department.


Jan 18, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

Verdict in Arms Case to start in a short while from now.


Jan 18, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

Salman Khan and his sister Alvira have left for the court.


Jan 18, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

While the Rajasthan High Court has acquitted him in two cases of poaching of chinkara, trial in the third case of alleged poaching of two blackbucks is on.


Jan 18, 2017 10:33 am (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 10:32 am (IST)

This is one of the four cases against the actor.


Jan 18, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

The trial has lasted 19 years.


Jan 18, 2017 10:30 am (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 10:29 am (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

#SalmanVerdict: Post Mortem Nails Salman, Says Mahipal Bishnoi, Prosecution Lawyer


Jan 18, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 9:17 am (IST)

Highlights:

 

* A case against Khan was registered under the Arms Act by the police in October, 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license during alleged poaching of two black bucks in Kankani village.

* The case was filed by the forest department. 

* If convicted, Khan could face imprisonment for seven years.

* Final arguments of the case had started on December 9, 2016.

 


Jan 18, 2017 9:07 am (IST)

If Salman Khan is convicted, he will face jail for seven years. Besides the blackbuck poaching case, Salman’s 2002 hit-and-run is still pending at the apex court.


Jan 18, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

