Salman Khan Verdict Live: Jodhpur Court to Pronounce Judgment in Arms Act

News18.com | January 18, 2017, 10:48 AM IST
It's an important day for Salman Khan. The Jodhpur Sessions Court will on Wednesday pronounce the verdict in the Arms Act case against the actor.

For the uninitiated, a case was registered against the star under the Arms Act for alleged possession and use of arms with expired license during poaching of two blackbucks, a protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, at village Kankani near Jodhpur in October, 1998.

The actor was in Jodhpur to shoot Hindi film Hum Saath Saath Hain when the incident happened. In addition to three poaching cases that have been registered against him, Khan has served time in the Jodhpur jail that to twice - in April 2006 and August 2007.

If Khan is convicted, he will face jail for seven years. Besides the blackbuck poaching case, Salman’s 2002 hit-and-run is still pending at the apex Indian court.

Jan 18, 2017 10:45 am (IST)

Salman Khan is yet to reach the court. His sister Alvira has arrived   


Jan 18, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

When he had appeared before the court in March 10 last year, Khan had pleaded innocence and had stated that he had been framed in the case by the forest department.


Jan 18, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

Verdict in Arms Case to start in a short while from now.


Jan 18, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

Salman Khan and his sister Alvira have left for the court.


Jan 18, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

While the Rajasthan High Court has acquitted him in two cases of poaching of chinkara, trial in the third case of alleged poaching of two blackbucks is on.


Jan 18, 2017 10:33 am (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 10:32 am (IST)

This is one of the four cases against the actor.


Jan 18, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

The trial has lasted 19 years.


Jan 18, 2017 10:30 am (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 10:29 am (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

#SalmanVerdict: Post Mortem Nails Salman, Says Mahipal Bishnoi, Prosecution Lawyer


Jan 18, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 9:17 am (IST)

Jan 18, 2017 9:07 am (IST)

If Salman Khan is convicted, he will face jail for seven years. Besides the blackbuck poaching case, Salman’s 2002 hit-and-run is still pending at the apex court.


Jan 18, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

