Salman Khan Verdict Live: Jodhpur Court to Pronounce Judgment in Arms Act

It's an important day for Salman Khan. The Jodhpur Sessions Court will on Wednesday pronounce the verdict in the Arms Act case against the actor.

For the uninitiated, a case was registered against the star under the Arms Act for alleged possession and use of arms with expired license during poaching of two blackbucks, a protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, at village Kankani near Jodhpur in October, 1998.

The actor was in Jodhpur to shoot Hindi film Hum Saath Saath Hain when the incident happened. In addition to three poaching cases that have been registered against him, Khan has served time in the Jodhpur jail that to twice - in April 2006 and August 2007.

If Khan is convicted, he will face jail for seven years. Besides the blackbuck poaching case, Salman’s 2002 hit-and-run is still pending at the apex Indian court.

