Salman Khan Verdict Live: Jodhpur Court to Pronounce Judgment in Arms Act

Event Highlights
It's an important day for Salman Khan. The Jodhpur Sessions Court will on Wednesday pronounce the verdict in the Arms Act case against the actor.
For the uninitiated, a case was registered against the star under the Arms Act for alleged possession and use of arms with expired license during poaching of two blackbucks, a protected animal under the Wildlife Protection Act, at village Kankani near Jodhpur in October, 1998.
The actor was in Jodhpur to shoot Hindi film Hum Saath Saath Hain when the incident happened. In addition to three poaching cases that have been registered against him, Khan has served time in the Jodhpur jail that to twice - in April 2006 and August 2007.
If Khan is convicted, he will face jail for seven years. Besides the blackbuck poaching case, Salman’s 2002 hit-and-run is still pending at the apex Indian court.
Stay tuned for live updates:
D-Day for Salman in arms act case. Fans outside his residence pray for the actor & say, "Salman is a very good man, shouldn't be convicted" pic.twitter.com/nB2QJdPV1O— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 18, 2017
Verdict day for #SalmanKhan in Arms Act case; Jodhpur CJM court to give verdict in 19-yr-old case in connection w black bucks poaching case pic.twitter.com/DUQpm2XPpW— Swati Vashishtha (@swativashishtha) January 18, 2017
Actor #SalmanKhan reaches Jodhpur ahead of the verdict in 1998 illegal arms case, off shoot of Black Buck poaching case, tomorrow @CNNnews18— Swati Vashishtha (@swativashishtha) January 17, 2017
Highlights:
* A case against Khan was registered under the Arms Act by the police in October, 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license during alleged poaching of two black bucks in Kankani village.
* The case was filed by the forest department.
* If convicted, Khan could face imprisonment for seven years.
* Final arguments of the case had started on December 9, 2016.
